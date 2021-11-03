HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer without a vehicle, 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 9th Street.
Paraphernalia, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 4 1/2 Alley.
Deceased person, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Destruction of property, 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlisted, 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
