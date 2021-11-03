The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Warrant service, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer without a vehicle, 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 9th Street.

Paraphernalia, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 4 1/2 Alley.

Deceased person, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Davis Street.

Destruction of property, 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 10th Street.

Deceased person, 8 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Unlisted, 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Deceased person, 8 a.m. Oct. 20, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.

Grand larceny, 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of Waverly Road.

Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29, 200 block of Arthur Street.

Wanton endangerment, 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.

Obstructing traffic, 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, Everett Road.

False pretenses with a value of less than $1,000, 5:32 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Trespass, 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 7th Street.

Information report, 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 11th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Willard Roscoe Starkey, 28, was jailed at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing on foot, domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.

Lucas Jaron Tomblin, 29, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny and entry of a building other than a dwelling. Bond was $10,000.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

