HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 10:03 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Stolen auto, 8 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Deceased person, 3 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Rear West 5th Street.
Petit larceny, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Memorial Avenue.
Found property, 4:31 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Found property, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:21 p.m. Thursday, 13th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 2nd Street.
Obstructing an officer, 1:08 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny and burglary, midnight Thursday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Found property, 12:54 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment, noon Thursday, 2100 block of Rear 9th Avenue.
Unauthorized dumping, midnight July 1, 2000 block of Johnstown Road.
Domestic battery, 8:11 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Deceased person, 1:28 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Street.
Insurance required, 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Park Circle.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Oliver Jr., 42, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.
Tyler Seth Copley, 35, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent and a capias warrant. Bond was set at $110,000.