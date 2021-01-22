The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A warrant has been filed against a man accused of punching a Cabell County Public Library employee Thursday.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, an individual was asleep at a computer at the downtown library while not wearing a face mask. A library employee woke the individual and asked them to wear a face mask while inside the library, after which the individual is accused of punching the worker and fleeing.

Responding officers were able to identify the suspect from video surveillance, and a warrant for misdemeanor battery was signed against a 27-year-old Huntington man.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.

Warrant service and fugitive from justice, 3:30 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Threats of terrorist acts, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 16th Street.

Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 11th Avenue.

Assault, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.

Destruction of property, 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Battery, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 9th Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 12:50 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Terrace Drive.

Petit larceny, noon Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Fraudulent use of a credit card, noon June 1, 2020, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.

Obstructing an officer and drug paraphernalia, 11:01 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Battery, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.

Breaking and entering, noon Wednesday, 2300 block of 3rd Avenue.

Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 2:32 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Madison Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Nicholas Craig Lee Wilson, 42, was jailed at 4:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.