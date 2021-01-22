HUNTINGTON — A warrant has been filed against a man accused of punching a Cabell County Public Library employee Thursday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, an individual was asleep at a computer at the downtown library while not wearing a face mask. A library employee woke the individual and asked them to wear a face mask while inside the library, after which the individual is accused of punching the worker and fleeing.
Responding officers were able to identify the suspect from video surveillance, and a warrant for misdemeanor battery was signed against a 27-year-old Huntington man.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
Warrant service and fugitive from justice, 3:30 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 11th Avenue.
Assault, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Destruction of property, 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 12:50 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Terrace Drive.
Petit larceny, noon Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, noon June 1, 2020, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Obstructing an officer and drug paraphernalia, 11:01 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Battery, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Breaking and entering, noon Wednesday, 2300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 2:32 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Nicholas Craig Lee Wilson, 42, was jailed at 4:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.