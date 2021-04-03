MILTON — An Ohio man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s vehicle while both drove vehicles along Interstate 64 near Milton was apprehended Thursday.
Terry Bell Jr., of Middleport, Ohio, faces charges of wanton endangerment and prohibited person with a firearm.
According to the Milton Police Department, Vicky Rice, of Culloden, called 911 dispatchers at about 1 p.m. Thursday to report her boyfriend pulled alongside her on I-64 around the 28 mile marker between the Hurricane and Milton exits and shot a gun, which struck her vehicle with a bullet.
Rice’s 13-month-old grandchild was a passenger in a car seat in the back of the vehicle at the time.
Upon arrival, the victim identified Bell as the shooter and gave police a description of his vehicle.
Milton Police communicated with Sheriff Keith Wood, of Meigs County, Ohio, whose department apprehended Wood on State Route 7 near Middleport later in the afternoon.
While West Virginia warrants were taken out against Bell, he was being held Thursday in Ohio on unrelated charges.
The West Virginia State Police also assisted with the investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:56 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1:56 a.m. Friday, 1600 block of Jackson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:42 a.m. Friday, 2900 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:42 a.m. Friday, 2900 block of 7th Avenue.
Larceny of bank notes, checks, writings of value and book accounts, midnight Feb. 7, 4000 block of Altizer Avenue.
Trespass, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of West 5th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 9:49 p.m. Jan. 1, 2016, 600 block of Rear West 23rd Street.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. March 24, 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Destruction of property and battery, 2:59 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Nathan Tyler Doss, 25, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with felony destruction of property. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only.