WAYNE — Two Wayne County residents were jailed Wednesday after investigators discovered more than 450 grams of meth and heroin at a home during a drug bust.
Joshua Garrett May, 39, and his girlfriend, Jillian Elizabeth Merrit, 26, were jailed at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department charged them with possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, heroin and pseudoephedrine altered.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the arrests came as a result of a search warrant executed Tuesday in the W.Va. 75 area after a lengthy investigation by the Drug Enforcement Unit. About 452 grams of crystal meth were seized, along with 9 grams of heroin. Officers also seized more than $24,000.
The defendants are currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Jan. 15, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Stolen auto, 3 p.m. Dec. 26, 2020, 1800 block of Eastwood Avenue.
Information report, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Battery, 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Operation of vehicle without evidence of registration, parking in wrong direction and 48-hour parking violation, 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Found property, 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 9th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9 a.m. Jan. 13, 900 block of 28th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:47 a.m. Jan. 14, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 8:06 a.m. Jan. 13, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, fleeing from an officer without a vehicle, 3 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jacob James Baldwin, 39, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Melissa Dawn Copley, 47, was jailed at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver meth. Bond was not set.