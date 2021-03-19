WAYNE — A Wayne County man was arrested on firearms charges after he was accused last year of hitting a vehicle and shooting another person.
Joseph Bartram, of Fort Gay, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Bartram was arrested Tuesday on a warrant, which stemmed from a 2020 incident in which he struck another vehicle with his own and shot at an individual.
He has since been released from custody.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 8th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, obstructing an officer and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, 2800 block of Parsons Street.
Trespass, 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight Feb. 24, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Found property, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:50 p.m. March 12, 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:47 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:12 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Jackson Avenue.
Deceased person, 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Shoplifting, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jahson Anthony Elijah Gresham, 19, was jailed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
Tamika Michelle Johnson, 28, was jailed at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with prohibited person with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, receiving or transferring stolen property, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, obstructing and first-offense DUI. Bond was $31,000.