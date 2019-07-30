HUNTINGTON - Wayne County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Fort Gay man they said concealed heroin before a traffic stop.

William "Willie" Jennings Cook, 57, was jailed at Western Regional Jail at 10:45 a.m. Monday. Deputies charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Deputies stopped a vehicle Cook was a passenger in and Cook gave "indicators that he was transporting contraband in his person," according to a news release issued by Sheriff Rick Thompson. Cook was hiding a container of heroin in his rectum, which he removed for deputies, Thompson said.

Cook was out on bond in connection with another drug investigation in January. Deputies allegedly found a large quantity of heroin inside an engine compartment during that investigation. Cook's bond was $20,000 cash-only.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 2:35 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Sunday, West 17th Street and Washington Avenue.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 1/2 3rd Avenue.

Open door, 11:48 p.m. Monday, 3000 block of Piedmont Road.

Warrant service/execution, 11:38 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:15 a.m. Saturday, 2800 block of Artisan Heights.

Possession of a controlled substance, 4:50 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11:35 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Receiving or transferring stolen goods and petit larceny, 2 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of Davis Street.

Warrant service/execution, 2:34 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 1:10 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 40th Street.

Petit larceny, 7:40 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of West 3rd Street.

Altered registration, person prohibited from possessing firearms and warrant service/execution, 7:56 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution and receiving or transferring stolen goods, 8:24 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:

Pamela A. Hall, 51, was jailed at 2:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with obtaining money by false pretenses and forgery or uttering. Bond was $11,000.

Jody Lee Hynd, 32, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver, having altered methamphetamine precursors and conspiracy. Bond was not set.

