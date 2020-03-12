DUNLOW, W.Va. — Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with two deliberately set fires in Dunlow on Tuesday.
Larry Joe Bevins, of Dunlow, is facing two counts of first-degree arson, according to a news release issued by Sheriff Rick Thompson.
Deputies allegedly caught Bevins at the scene of two deliberately set fires, which were at neighboring homes in Dunlow. Bevins set fire to the front porch at his mother’s home before setting a fire under the crawlspace at his brother’s home, according to the release.
The blaze at his brother’s home caused significant fire and smoke damage to both the crawlspace and the home’s vinyl siding.
Bevins was awaiting arraignment in Wayne County Magistrate Court on Wednesday. He was being held in the Western Regional Jail.
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Missing person, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of West 6th Avenue.
Information report, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Madison Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Failure to process/fingerprint, disorderly conduct and trespassing, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of 8th Avenue.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 22nd Street.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses less than $1,000, 9 a.m. Jan. 26, 1500 block of 16th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Warrant service/execution and intoxicating substances, 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, 3300 block of U.S. 60.
Webster Lee Gilbreath II, 48, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and a protection order violation. Bond was $45,000.
Pamela McCoy, 50, was jailed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Michael Dewayne Clagg, 28, was jailed at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Joseph Lyndyn Massie, 63, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $25,000.
Shawn M. Battle, 28, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.