HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County man was cited Wednesday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston for having a loaded handgun.
Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 12 bullets, with one in the chamber.
A TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and local police were called to the area.
According to the TSA, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until police resolve the issue. The gun was confiscated, and the man was cited on weapon charges.
“Our officers continue to be focused and vigilant to ensure that no weapons of any type are able to be carried onto a flight,” TSA Federal Security Director for West Virginia John C. Allen said in a news release. “It is the responsibility of owners of firearms to know where their firearm is at all times and know the proper way to transport it for a flight. It is an important part of being a responsible gun owner. We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight.”
TSA has reported four guns found at Yeager Airport this year.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 5:04 a.m. Oct. 20, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Information report, 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Domestic battery, 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 26th Street.
Domestic assault, 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Battery, petit larceny, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
Trespass, 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Found property, 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Information report, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Lisa Dawn Harper, 47, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Harper with DUI causing serious bodily injury and third-offense DUI. Bond was set at $30,000.
Edwards Allen Layton, 30, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Layton with prohibited person with firearm and child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was not set.
Joshua James Sowards, 38, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Sowards with destruction of property, obstructing and attempted burglary. Bond was not set.
Sabrina Renee Mayes, 26, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Mayes with burglary. Bond was not set.
Adam Leroy Mercer, 29, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Mercer with burglary. Bond was not set.
