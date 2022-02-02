GENOA, W.Va. — A Wayne County man was jailed Tuesday following accusations of sexual abuse of a minor.
Chester Adkins, 66, of Genoa, is accused of sexually abusing a child in his care when the child was 10 years old, according to a criminal complaint.
Adkins has been employed as a sergeant with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department; however, the department declined to provide information on his current employment status, deferring to West Virginia State Police, which is handling the investigation.
Adkins was charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.
The complaint states the victim, now 15 years old, disclosed they were assaulted by Adkins on 10 different occasions when the victim stayed at his home. Adkins reportedly made the child sleep in the same bed as him, the complaint states.
The complaint states the victim underwent a forensic interview in January, which corroborated the accusations.
Adkins was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at Western Regional Jail, and bond was set at $250,000.
In an unrelated case, Jeff Parsons, 35, of Genoa, was charged Tuesday after crashing his vehicle into an electronics store on 1st Street in Huntington.
Huntington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Cell-Tech Express around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 1st Street.
Parsons was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) while having a revoked license.
According to the criminal complaint, the Cabell County 911 dispatch located a West Virginia operator’s license for Parsons, which was found to be revoked for a DUI conviction from Feb. 4, 2015.
Parsons drove through the front window of the business.
The Western Regional Jail website did not list Parsons as an inmate as of Wednesday afternoon.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 500 block and 6 1/2 Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Sumner Avenue.
Information report, noon Jan. 27, 600 block of West 23rd 1/2 Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, noon Tuesday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Jan. 29, 400 block of 10th Avenue.
Driving on a revoked or suspended license for miscellaneous reasons, driving under the influence (DUI), 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 1st Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 5 p.m. Sunday, west block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:16 p.m. Jan. 26, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Jan. 28, 1500 block of Washington Avenue Rear.
Destruction of property, 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Driving under the influence (DUI) less than .150, 5:20 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 8th Street and North Boulevard.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8:58 a.m. Jan. 12, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 7 a.m. Monday, 700 block of West 20th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 3:53 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Olive Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 1:27 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Roby Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Gregory Chase Bocook, 23, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery, malicious assault and strangulation. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
David Charles Felder, 28, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Colton Lee Collins, 29, was jailed at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with battery and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Jessi Lynn Hanes, 25, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
David Gustado Marshall, 48, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Danny Trey Neal, 27, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Keith Stanley Carter, 49, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with violation of bond. Bond was not set.
Casey Marie Porter, 23, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with an active bond. No bond was set.