WAYNE — A Wayne County man has been jailed on five felony charges, according to booking records at Western Regional Jail.
Brandon Zachery Allen Ross, 21, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of meth precursor, possession with intent, obstructing, fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set at $7,500 cash only.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 1:30 a.m. Friday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Oney Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, breaking and entering, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Robbery — second degree, 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 17th Street.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. April 13, 400 block of 4th Street.
Shoplifting — first and second offense, 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.
Deceased person, 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Rusty Edward Cremeans, 46, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Cody Allen Kelly, 28, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation hold. Bond was not set.
Steven Jason Neil, 38, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with probation hold. Bond was not set.