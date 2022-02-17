LAVALETTE — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit made two arrests Wednesday at a Goodwill store in Lavalette.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, officers responded to a call that a man at Goodwill was in possession of a knife and a gun and was “overheard talking about robbing the store.”
Andy “AJ” Maynard and his wife, Samantha Maynard, who are both convicted felons, were taken into custody. Andy Maynard was a fugitive from Kentucky and Samantha Maynard was wanted out of Wayne County on drug charges.
A third suspect seen in the parking lot fled the scene while deputies were inside the store.
Officers said a handgun was seen in the driver’s seat of the Maynards’ vehicle, along with a sawed-off shotgun in the backseat and a revolver on the console by the passenger seat.
The West Virginia State Police assisted and will be executing a search warrant on the vehicle.
The following information was provided by reports from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office:
Two arrests occurred Wednesday during a traffic stop in Lavalette, where officers with the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit said they found drugs believed to be methamphetamine and heroin inside a false soft drink bottle.
George Willard Stapleton, 38, of East Lynn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and possession of pseudoephedrine in an altered state.
The passenger, Brenda Shannon, 41, of Ashland, was a fugitive from Kentucky and was arrested.
The West Virginia State Police assisted.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:42 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 12:42 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Information report, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 Buffington Avenue.
Obstructing traffic (street), 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of Bradley Road and Burlington Road.
Petit larceny; destruction of property, 6 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 2nd street and 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 7 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 5th Avenue and 19th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jessica Lynn Clark, 37, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with trespassing, shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000 for possession of controlled substance and bond was set at $2,400 cash-only for trespassing and shoplifting.
Charles Michael London Jr., 30, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kelsie Miriah Petticrew, 32, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Marshall Luther Williams, 40, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession of controlled substance intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Donald Ray Williamson, 46, was jailed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Amanda Rose McCoy, 39, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with false report. Bond was set at $1,000.
George Willard Stapleton, 38, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of Methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and pseudoephedrine altered. Bond was not set.
Brenda Joyce Shannon, 41, was jailed at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Ronald Wayne High, 66, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him on a court order. Bond was set at $2,000.
Mason Andrew Russel, 25, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. Bond was set at $1,500.
John Michael Waller, 57, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Bobby Gene Adkins Jr., 51, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with brandishing, brandishing a deadly weapon, third offense driving suspended for driving under the influence, outstanding warrant and assault. Bond was set at $15,300.
Jeremy Lee Hawkins, 32, was jailed at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with distribution and exhibiting material. Bond was not set.