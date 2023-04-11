WAYNE — Many Wayne County residents have reached out to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday about spam calls.
The department said callers reported an unknown person called them claiming to be a member of the department. Residents said the anonymous caller would request hundreds of dollars from them as a way to avoid being arrested for missed court appearances.
“Under no circumstances will the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department contact anyone and request money nor will this department contact anyone to inform them that they have a warrant for their arrest,” an official for the department said.
The official said to not provide any personal or financial information.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, grand larceny, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of 10th Avenue.
Battery, 2:45 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of 8th Avenue.
Domestic assault, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 2:32 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Identity theft, 1:49 p.m. April 3, 2800 block of Washington Boulevard.
Grand larceny, 9 p.m. April 8, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
