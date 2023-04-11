The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Many Wayne County residents have reached out to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday about spam calls.

The department said callers reported an unknown person called them claiming to be a member of the department. Residents said the anonymous caller would request hundreds of dollars from them as a way to avoid being arrested for missed court appearances.

