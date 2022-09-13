WAYNE — A woman was charged Monday with embezzlement for allegedly taking money from a business.
Kristy Ticknor, 45, was charged with embezzling and grand larceny.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the department received a complaint that led to Ticknor admitting to embezzling money from the business County Line along W.Va. 152.
A total of $780 was collected from the suspect, but an estimated amount of $1,200 was reported as being embezzled.
According to Thompson, Ticknor was lodged at Western Regional Jail and released on bond Monday night.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:26 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Auto tampering, 3:26 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 7th Avenue Rear.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Sept. 10, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 1:10 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 1st Street.
Deceased person, 1 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Towing requirements, 11:39 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 6th Avenue.
Towing requirements, 11 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Roby Road.
Information report, noon Sept. 9, 900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, noon Monday, 3100 block of Washington Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 10:10 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Sept. 10, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sept. 10, 1000 block of 1/2 11th Street.
Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, noon Sept. 9, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Shoplifting, 5:45 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, corner of West 10th Street and Van Buren Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kermit Brent Garrett, 35, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Garrett with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
