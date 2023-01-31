The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — A person accused of ramming a police cruiser during a pursuit last week in Wayne County was arrested Monday in Fallsburg, Kentucky.

Shawn “Shug” Risner was wanted after police say he “rammed a cruiser” and “side swiped it” when a pursuit occurred after the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop with him, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

