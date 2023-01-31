WAYNE — A person accused of ramming a police cruiser during a pursuit last week in Wayne County was arrested Monday in Fallsburg, Kentucky.
Shawn “Shug” Risner was wanted after police say he “rammed a cruiser” and “side swiped it” when a pursuit occurred after the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop with him, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.
Risner is charged with felony fleeing, felony destruction of property, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine altered, assault on a police officer and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
He was already wanted for a parole violation.
Risner was initially stopped because of an investigation in which he was suspected of trafficking quantities of drugs, according to Thompson.
After fleeing from W.Va. 152 in Dunlow, Risner hit the cruiser twice during the pursuit that went through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area. Deputies eventually terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
A handgun with an extended magazine and quarter pound of methamphetamine that was thrown from the vehicle was seized by the unit.
Risner was taken into custody at a residence by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:45 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; battery of a police officer, 11:45 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 22nd Street.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, midnight Jan. 13, first block of 26th Street.
Warrant service, 3:11 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 10th Street.
Information report, 12:30 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 1:24 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.