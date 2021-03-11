WAYNE — According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, a 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a two-state car chase in the Prichard area of Wayne County.
Maynard Lee Hay, 70, is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstructing, domestic battery and domestic assault. He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville with a $20,000 bond.
Thompson said deputies were responding to a domestic incident in the Prichard area when the suspect left the scene. Deputies attempted to stop his vehicle, but said he fled at a high rate of speed down Big Sandy River Road toward Louisa.
When the Lawrence County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department and Louisa Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle, Hay struck a Louisa police cruiser before fleeing back into West Virginia, Thompson said.
The pursuit ended in the Prichard area when the suspect’s vehicle caught fire. Hay is accused of fleeing on foot before he was apprehended in a culvert, Thompson said.
The Kenova Police Department also assisted in the chase.
HURRICANE FIRE: Hurricane Fire & Rescue was dispatched to Oak Drive at about 7:12 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a structure fire at a home.
Upon arrival they found a single-family home with fire damage to its front porch. The fire had been extinguished by the homeowner and did not extend into the living space of the home.
It was determined to be an accidental fire, and no injuries were reported.
Teays Valley Fire, Culloden Volunteer Fire Department and Putnam County EMS also assisted in the response.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Information report, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others, fleeing from officer without a vehicle and warrant, 10:49 p.m. Tuesday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Artisan Avenue.
DUI causing serious injury and DUI greater than .150, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of 8th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of rear West 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 12:47 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Runaway, noon Feb. 4, 300 block of Clemens Court.
Stolen auto, 2 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Dec. 23, 2020, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Stolen auto, 5 p.m. March 4, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Unlawful assault, 5:09 a.m. March 2, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, midnight Feb. 26, 600 block of 10th Street.
Failure to process and DUI less than .150, 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 5th Street.
Failure to process, assault on a police officer and domestic battery, 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of rear 23rd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Maranda Dawn Hall, 37, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with kidnapping, obstructing, domestic assault and brandishing. Bond was not set.
David Arnold Spears, 25, was jailed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was not set.
Christopher Scott Pratt, 35, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.