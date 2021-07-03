BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — A Wayne man is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle June 27 in the Branchland area of Lincoln County, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the complaint filed by Cpl. M.C. McMillian of the West Virginia State Police, the officer was performing a stationary road patrol along Six Mile Road near Branchland on June 27 around 10:30 a.m.
The officer observed a red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt being driven with expired tags and a brake light out, according to the complaint. The officer initiated his lights to conduct a traffic stop, and the vehicle reportedly sped up.
Steven Andrew Maynard, 33, of Wayne, then stopped, exited the vehicle and began running into a wooded area behind a residence, according to the complaint. The officer identified himself as State Police and ordered the accused to stop, but he continued running around the hillside.
Maynard is charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstruction, speeding, no insurance, improper registration, improper motor vehicle inspection and driving with a revoked license.
Maynard was being held in Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 8:45 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 22nd Street.
Petit larceny, 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 1/2 Park Street.
Robbery — first degree, 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, disorderly conduct, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:20 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 3rd Street.
Information report, 2 a.m. Thursday, Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ian Thomas Chojnacki, 40, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a warrant. Bond was not set.
Justin Santiago Sales, 26, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with terroristic threats. Bond was not set.
Robert Dale Christian, 49, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with petit larceny and burglary. Bond was not set.