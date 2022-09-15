LAVALETTE, W.Va. — A Wayne County man was charged with making terroristic threats Wednesday after West Virginia State Police say a threatening call to a doctor was reported.
Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette called Wayne County 911 Tuesday after the facility received a call from a man threatening to kill a physician.
State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant Wednesday and arrested Steven Eric Asbury, 45, of Wayne.
Asbury was charged with threats of terroristic acts and lodged in Western Regional Jail. A bond was set at $75,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:15 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 3:15 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, warrant service or execution, obstructing an officer, breaking and entering, 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Disorderly conduct, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, warrant service or execution, 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service and execution, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 23rd Street.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Grand larceny, 8 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, breaking and entering auto, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Bridge Street.
Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
