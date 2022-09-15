The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

police BLOX icon 6.jpg
Metro Creative

LAVALETTE, W.Va. — A Wayne County man was charged with making terroristic threats Wednesday after West Virginia State Police say a threatening call to a doctor was reported.

Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette called Wayne County 911 Tuesday after the facility received a call from a man threatening to kill a physician.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.