FORT GAY — A man arrested in Kentucky earlier this month on heroin-related drug charges was arrested by Wayne County police Wednesday for an active warrant.
Rodney Robertson, of Fort Gay, was charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department with possession with intent to deliver heroin.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the county’s drug enforcement unit and deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Fort Gay area Wednesday, which resulted in the arrest of Robertson on the active warrant.
Thompson said the warrant was filed by his department after they received numerous tips about Robertson and an investigation was opened by the DEU. The investigation led to the discovery of a distribution amount of heroin believed to belong to Robertson in the Lavalette area.
Robertson was previously arrested June 4 by the Lawrence County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Department and charged with trafficking heroin, importing heroin and tampering with evidence after a large quantity of heroin was seized.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary and entry of a dwelling, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:45 a.m. June 18, 1000 block of 17th Street.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property and auto tampering, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Information report, 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Prohibited stopping, standing or parking places, 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, 3300 block of Staunton Street.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. June 19, 700 block of West 11th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 19th Street.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. June 15, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 7th Street.
Wanton endangerment and domestic battery, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of South High Street.