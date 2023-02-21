FORT GAY — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say he threatened neighbors and a deputy while armed.
Eric Scott Evans, 42, was jailed at 6:45 a.m. and charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and assault on an officer.
Law enforcement responded to a disturbance in the Right Fork of the Mill Creek area of Fort Gay, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson. Evans was reported to be threatening neighbors by firing shots.
“When the deputy was arriving on scene, Eric Evans fires multiple rounds from a high powered rifle,” Thompson said in a press release. Evans was in a driveway between two vehicles when he fired the gun. “Witness statements state that Eric was aware law enforcement were responding to the disturbance.”
Evans was lodged in Western Regional Jail with bond set at $500,000 cash only.
The Huntington Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate two juvenile runaways.
The two females, Aleya Elmore, of Lewisburg, West Virginia, and Jasmine Wallace, of Kanawha County, were reported to have run away approximately 1:55 a.m. Sunday.
Elmore and Wallace ran away from the Cammack Children’s Center at 64 W. 6th Ave.
According to police, the two juveniles could be traveling in the direction of their hometowns. One of juveniles was seen wearing pink sweatpants, but police are unsure of which one.
To report information of their whereabouts, contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the Huntington Police Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Staunton Road.
Possession of marijuana, person prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, 26th Street.
Unauthorized dumping, 11:44 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Buffington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substances, 10:19 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Information report, 7:33 p.m. Monday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
Trespass, 11 a.m. Monday, 300 block of ½ 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:34 p.m. Monday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Grand larceny, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 9 a.m. Jan. 10, 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:50 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 13th Street.
Battery, domestic battery, 7:20 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 17th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 3:38 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Speeding, driving under the influence less than .150, 12:26 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 28th Street and 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Lovus Austin Brewer, 25, was jailed at a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Brewer with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Norbort Dossin Jones, 22, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Jones with person prohibited from possessing firearms and fleeing by foot. Bond was set at $14,500.
Joshua Ray Vance, 38, was jailed at 2 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Vance with entry of dwelling and grand larceny. Bond was set at $15,000.
William Eugene Wade, 46, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Wade with grand larceny, entry of a building other than a dwelling and burglary. Bond was set at $100,000.