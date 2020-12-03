HUNTINGTON — Police are investigating after a West Huntington business was robbed at gunpoint Thursday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, an unknown man entered Pam’s Casino about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, produced a firearm and demanded money. The man was given cash before he fled the business on foot.
Officers responded to canvass the area, but were unsuccessful. The scene was processed, and evidence was collected.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Paraphernalia, 12:50 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 12:44 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 3rd Street.
First-degree robbery, 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Stolen auto, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 7th Avenue.
Unlisted, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Shoplifting, 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:09 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 8th Avenue.
Financial exploitation of an elderly or protected person, 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of North High Street.
Paraphernalia, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 4 ½ Alley.
Warrant service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Buffington Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Prostitution, 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 12th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Stolen auto, 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of 10th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:32 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Binkley, 26, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Cass Lee Vaughn, 29, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with burglary and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Shirley Lynn Marcum, 30, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with identify theft and a traffic offense. Bond was $7,500.
James Eric Stanley, 43, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,000.