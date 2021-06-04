WAYNE — A West Virginia man was jailed overnight Thursday after Wayne County police accused him of leading them on a vehicle pursuit.
Roger Dale Waller, 22, of Kermit, West Virginia, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Thursday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department charged him with felony fleeing in a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bond was $10,000.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, on Wednesday evening the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit attempted to catch up to a 2018 Cadillac ATS when the driver turned down Cedar Heights Road in Fort Gay.
The vehicle sped to U.S. 52, where it turned south. The suspect began passing vehicles on the shoulder in the northbound lane. Because of the road conditions due to rain and traffic, officers ended their pursuit.
Police received a tip later Wednesday night and shortly after located Waller and the vehicle on Lost Creek Road in Fort Gay.
The vehicle had been reported stolen May 27 from Canton, Ohio.
Waller is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 12:20 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:05 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny and fraudulent schemes, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Trenton Place.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4600 block of Waverly Road.
Warrant service, 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Warrant service and possession of a controlled substance, 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 13th Street.
Trespass, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 6:49 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Towing requirement, 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Derek Landon Risner, 32, was jailed at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was not set.
Freddy Annette Sloan, 41, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jessica Jo Bennett, 42, was jailed at 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with child neglect, no proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and accident with an unattended vehicle. Bond was not set.
Jason Sturgill, 47, was jailed at 1:47 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.