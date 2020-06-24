WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Two people are behind bars after police say they broke into a woman’s home in Williamson, West Virginia, pistol-whipped her and stole upward of $20,000 in cash.
Heather Musick, 33, and Jaquaylla “Q” Kessler, 30, of Williamson, were arrested June 18 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with armed robbery, malicious assault, nighttime burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy and assault during commission of a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on June 16 both Kessler and Musick went to a home in the West End area of Williamson and forced their way inside.
Both Kessler and Musick began to strangle and beat the victim, and Musick allegedly stuck a gun inside the victim’s mouth and threatened her, according to the report.
The victim told law enforcement that the pair stole $27,000 in cash from inside the residence along with a handgun that belonged to her, according to police.
The complaint also said the victim had multiple lacerations to the head and face along with visible swelling, bruising and bleeding.
The pair were arrested at a residence in the East End area of Williamson on Thursday and were arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by David Justice.
They are currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Both Musick and Kessler were graduates of Mingo County’s Drug Court program in October 2019.
Williamson Police Chief G.P. Dotson, Lieutenant J.E. Spence and Patrolman A.T. Layne were listed as the arresting officers.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10:10 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 11:49 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Brandishing and disorderly conduct, 10:45 p.m. Monday, first block of Pullman Square.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling, 10 a.m. May 25, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Grand larceny, 10:10 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Information report, 8 p.m. Monday, 4300 block of Hughes Street.
Failure to process, obstructing an officer, domestic battery, 9 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Park Circle Drive.
Warrant service, 8:19 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 7 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:40 p.m. Monday, Highland Cemetery.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 3 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Adams Avenue.
Harassing or threatening phone calls, 8:47 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 10:30 a.m. Monday, first block of 13th Street.
Deceased person, 4:51 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 2nd Street.
Driveway, blocking, 7:55 a.m. Monday, 400 block of St. Louis Avenue.
First degree arson, 5:35 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Information report, 4 a.m. Monday, 3200 block of Hughes Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Leslie Lee Thompson, 44, was jailed at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with brandishing and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.
Kenneth Ray Young, 24, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with no operators, possession of a controlled substance, improper registration and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $84,000.
Calvin Leroy Tiller Jr., 31, was jailed at 11 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony and shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Jeremy Scott Winters, 38, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery, obstructing an officer and third-degree shoplifting.
Samuel Alexis Romero, 30, was jailed at 6:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Timothy Wade Hively, 53, was jailed at 6:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on three active warrants. Bond was $10,000.
Isaac Dwayne Swimm, 26, was jailed at 11 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with obstructing an officer, receiving or transferring stolen property and a probation violation. A partial $5,000 bond was set.