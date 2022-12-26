HUNTINGTON — A Florida man was found dead near Huntington on Christmas Eve, according to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department.
"An 83-year-old man from Florida was here to visit relatives and was staying with his son at a nearby motel. The son woke in the early morning hours Saturday and noticed his father was missing, so he called 911," said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
Zerkle said the elderly man had dementia and was found near Braley Road at the wood line by the motel about an hour after he was reported missing.
"He had passed due to the elements," the sheriff said.
Zerkle said no additional information would be released due to the ongoing investigation and privacy issues.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported four incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 7 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 10:27 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 27th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.