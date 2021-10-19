HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman faces felony charges after being accused of setting fire to a neighbor’s American flag.
Margery Shavette Casey, 45, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with first-degree attempt to commit arson and misdemeanor battery on a police officer.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, police responded about 5:35 p.m. Sunday to 931 27th St. in Huntington, where the victim told police she looked out her window and saw a woman light her American flag on fire in the yard. The victim said the woman walked back to her home on the same block. Police made contact with the defendant and took her into custody with no issue.
Cabell County 911 Dispatch told the officers Casey had called 911 and made threats to “set their flag on fire” previously.
About a week before, at 9:57 p.m. Oct. 13, police responded to Casey’s house on reports of an illegal fire burning. They found Casey burning trash, the complaint said. She was placed under arrest, at which point she was accused of dropping to her side and kicking a Huntington police officer, who said Casey was uncooperative and “generally unpleasant.” She was charged with battery on a police officer as a result.
The Huntington Fire Department had to respond to extinguish the fire.
Casey is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Bridge Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6:30 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Shoplifting, 3:18 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Monday, 2900 block of Hollywood Place.
Leaving the scene with property damage, 3:30 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, 1:30 a.m. Monday, 300 block of North Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Oct. 15, 800 block of Rear Washington Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Forgery and uttering, 5:15 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6:14 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Oct. 15, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 10:35 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:25 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Fraudulent schemes, noon Oct. 16, 100 block of Westview Avenue.
Joyriding in a stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 10:14 a.m. Oct. 13, 700 block of 13th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:55 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Christopher Young, 33, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on active warrants. He was also charged with obstructing and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
Thomas Michael Burton, 28, was jailed at 12:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen property, breaking and entering and destruction of property.
Carlton Scott Ramsey, 53, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.