ASHLAND — A woman has been arrested and charged with strangulation and assault following an investigation into suspected child abuse.
On Nov. 12, Kentucky State Police Post 14 learned a girl had disclosed to her guidance counselor that she had been physically assaulted, which resulted in visible injuries by her foster parent, over the weekend. A trooper met with the victim to interview her about the assault. After statements were received, the trooper met with the accused adult, Racheal Marsh, and obtained a statement.
The case was presented to the Boyd County grand jury Tuesday, resulting in a criminal indictment being issued.
Marsh was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Boyd County Detention Center and charged with strangulation, first degree, and assault, fourth degree (child abuse), according to Kentucky State Police.
The investigation is ongoing with Kentucky State Police. Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley assisted in the investigation.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at noon Friday. The individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Joyriding, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 5th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Deceased person, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Breaking and entering into an automobile, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Van Buren Avenue.
Trespassing, 3:45 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Harassing/threatening phone calls, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Memorial Park Drive.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 8:37 p.m. Thursday, 28th Street alley.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dwayne Justin Brant, 34, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with petit larceny and burglary. Bond was set at $100,000.
Brenton Lee Glover, 35, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with domestic assault and obstruction. Bond was set at $10,000.
Tiffany Ann Blazer, 32, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with burglary. Bond was not set.
Rod Stewart Putney, 44, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Cody Travis Wilson, 29, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.