HUNTINGTON — A woman wanted for conspiracy charges stemming from a shooting in Huntington earlier this week has been arrested.
Sheena Z. Darby, 31, was charged with conspiracy to inflict injury to persons. Her bond is $15,000. She had been wanted on a felony warrant after the shooting of a man and a woman in the 200 block of 6th Avenue on Monday. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Darby was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:05 p.m. Wednesday by Huntington Police officers after she called Sgt. Steve Fitz, a detective investigating the shooting, and told him she wanted to turn herself in.
Javier Jose Gonzalez Castro was arrested Monday evening after investigators with the Huntington Police Department’s detective and drug units identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Castro was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with two counts of malicious wounding.
Both defendants are housed at Western Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic assault and destruction of property, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. July 15, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Found property, noon Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct and trespass, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 13th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:03 a.m. June 21, 1100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlisted, 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 5 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 5:53 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, 4000 block of Van Sant Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Chavez, 23, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing DUI, DUI, DUI with a minor in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Wayne Adams, 37, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was $20,300.