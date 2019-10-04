HUNTINGTON — Police arrested a Huntington woman following a traffic stop Wednesday after allegedly finding methamphetamine inside her backpack.
Kara Lynn Gibson, 25, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday. She is facing a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Huntington Police Detective Greg Moore pulled over a 2015 Ford for an equipment violation in the 900 block of 9th Avenue on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court. Gibson was a front-seat passenger.
During the stop, Gibson allegedly told the officer that the one and only backpack in the vehicle belonged to her and “there was a little marijuana in it.”
A drug-sniffing dog was brought out and it indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the complaint. After searching the backpack, Moore said he found approximately 26.5 grams of methamphetamine, which was concealed inside a packet inside the backpack.
Gibson was being held Thursday in Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
AIRPORT GUN CITATION: A South Point, Ohio, woman was cited by police Wednesday after she attempted to carry a firearm onto an airplane in Huntington, marking the ninth weapon found by airport authorities this year.
According to Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the Office of Public Affairs for the TSA, the Lawrence County woman was cited by officers at the Huntington Tri-State Airport after TSA officers found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in her carry-on.
The officers spotted the weapon when the woman’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. They contacted airport police, who confiscated the gun and detailed the woman for questioning before citing her on a weapons charge.
The TSA officers caught just two firearms at the HTS checkpoint in 2018.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed one new incident report in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police report was not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI less than .150 and no operator’s license, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Buddy Lee Daniels II, 32, was jailed at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Londel Saunders, 25, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $30,000.
Rayquawn Donta Raimo, 22, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Lindsay Marie Bias, 23, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with two counts each of burglary, destruction of property, petit larceny and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Shaun Desantis Robinson, 36, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.