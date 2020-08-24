MILTON — The Milton Police Department arrested a woman over the weekend after she was allegedly found to have a large amount of drugs and pills on her.
Amanda Nicole Morrison, 36, was jailed at 1:20 p.m. Saturday. The Milton Police Department charged her with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to the Milton Police Department, officers responded to Sue Terrace for a call where they encountered Morrison. While speaking with her, they saw a large bulge in her right pocket. When they asked what the bulge was, Morrison allegedly took a large baggy of drugs out of her pocket and handed it to officers.
The bag contained 2 ¼ ounces of a powder cocaine, a half-ounce of crack cocaine, three bindles of heroin and 30 ecstasy pills.
Her bond was set at $100,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 1600 block of 9th Avenue, 12:30 a.m. Monday
Paraphernalia, 10:59 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of 1st Avenue.
Stolen auto, 7 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Vernon Street.
Warrant service, 8:58 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Battery, 4:50 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 a.m. Sunday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Aug. 18, 200 block of Illinois Street.
Destruction of property, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Information report, 1:01 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 5th Street.
Petit larceny 4 a.m. Saturday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:45 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Brandishing, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 25th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Terry Allen Hager, 59, was jailed at 10:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was $25,000 cash-only.
Emmitt Albert Scarberry, 40, was jailed at 12 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with child abuse resulting in injury and domestic battery. Bond was $20,000.
Randy Lee Bailes, 40, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm, domestic battery and possession of meth. Bond was not set.
William Allan Parker, 33, was jailed at 7 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with first-degree sexual assault, malicious wounding and unlawful restraint. Bond was not set.
Joshua Thomas Carter, 32, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with cultivation of marijuana, no registration, assault and brandishing. Bond was not set.