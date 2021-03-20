HUNTINGTON — A woman was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday following a drug investigation.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Natosha McComas, age unknown, was arrested following a drug investigation by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and one count of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The investigation occurred in the 8th Street Road area of Wayne County.
The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West is made up of the West Virginia State Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Wayne and Putnam county sheriff’s departments. McComas was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 6:16 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 6:16 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:36 a.m. Friday, 500 block of Wilson Place.
Found property, 3:20 a.m. Friday, 1900 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:06 a.m. Friday, unit block of Bethel Road.
Fugitive from justice, obstructing an officer, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and second-offense DUI, 6:59 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Monroe Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 5:06 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 24th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Dec. 1, 2020, 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:02 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jesse James Stevens, 38, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Noah Daniel Lambert, 41, was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, second-offense DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI. Bond was not set.
Courtney Lea Browning, 29, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth. Bond was not set.
Davie Joseph Scraggs, 48, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with wanton endangerment, assault and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Alexander Jamieson Chandler, 32, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with breaking and entering and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $75,000.
Zachary Scott Shaw, 19, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving or transferring stolen property.