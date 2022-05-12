HUNTINGTON — A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a man in West Huntington last November.
Autumn Faith Hammond, 22, of Southfield, Michigan, was jailed at Western Regional Jail on Wednesday. The Huntington Police Department charged her with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, at about 4:25 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021, a Huntington Police Department patrol unit was flagged down by someone reporting a shooting. Police found Jason Ellis, 38, on a porch at 850 Washington Ave. with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Ellis’ girlfriend, Geri Baily, said that before the shooting the victim had stolen about 7 ounces of cannabis from Hammond. Hammond confronted both the victim and Baily and held a pistol to both of their heads, threatening to shoot them if it wasn’t returned, according to the complaint.
Baily left the home, but Ellis was unable to leave and was found shot shortly after on the porch of his residence.
The criminal complaint said detectives later spoke to Hammond’s brother, who said about 30 minutes after the shooting he spoke with Hammond, who told him she had shot the victim because of the theft.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:19 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 2:19 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Possession of controlled substance, 12:40 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Parkway Drive.
Destruction of property, 10:33 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service or execution, possession of controlled substance, 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 14th Street.
Warrant service or execution, indecent exposure, assault, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, corner of West 17th Street and West 5th Avenue.
Runaway, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, corner of Buffington Street and 5th Avenue.
Strangulation, 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Leaving the scene or accident and causing property damage, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct, shoplifting, 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 9th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Trespass, 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 11th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, petit larceny, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
James Cook, 38, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jharel Daivon Kirkland, 33, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
Grant Rogers Jr., 63, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation. Bond was set at $20,000.
Kala Justice-Irene Sothen, 28, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Kayla A. McDonald, 33, was jailed at 4:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Raynard Junia Ross, 35, was jailed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.