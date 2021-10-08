HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was jailed Friday after she was accused of shooting a person she said stole a drill.
Amanda Lynn Clark, 27, was jailed at 5 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with robbery, malicious assault and obstructing. Bond was not set.
According to a criminal complaint, Huntington police were called to 3632 Moore Road in Huntington about 12:40 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. A victim told police they were asleep in a shed they occupy as a residence at the location when Clark woke them up.
Clark was accused of pointing a handgun at the victim, who she accused of stealing a drill. The victim denied the theft and was shot by Clark in the right thigh, the complaint said.
Police accused Clark of fleeing the area, and the victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center by a friend for medical help.
Clark is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:51 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Intoxication or drinking in public places and disorderly conduct, 9:51 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 a.m. Sept. 20, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 3:44 p.m. Oct. 1, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:37 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Eutaw Place.
Warrant service, 12:35 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Possession of controlled substance, 11:32 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 11:24 a.m. Oct. 1, 1800 block of Crestmont Drive.
Breaking and entering auto, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Artisan Avenue.
Obstructing traffic, 10:16 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 9 1/2 alley.
Runaway juvenile, 8 a.m. Thursday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Falsifying accounts, noon Aug. 1, 2016, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Battery, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 12:24 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Carl Ashley Goodman, 41, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance, terroristic threats, tampering with a motor vehicle, destruction of property and domestic assault. Bond was not set.