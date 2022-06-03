ONA — A woman stabbed a man Thursday outside an Ona business after he told her she owed him money, according to a criminal complaint.
Sara Brook Hysell, 26, was charged with malicious wounding for stabbing Jason McCoy outside Java Joes at 2460 U.S. 60 in Cabell County.
The defendant was with her husband, Buddy Hysell, gambling at the video lottery location inside Java Joes.
According to the criminal complaint, McCoy saw the defendant’s rental truck at the location and stopped to ask for money. McCoy completed a landscape job for them the day before and had not received the money.
McCoy and Buddy Hysell started an argument inside that continued in the parking lot and eventually became physical by shoving each other, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, the defendant came outside to talk to the victim and appeared to strike the victim two times. The victim then looked down at his wounds and left the scene, driving toward Milton in a black pickup truck.
The victim later refused to receive treatment at Valley Health in Milton, according to the complaint.
The defendant also left, in the bed of a friend’s pickup, and went to a store in Ona, where she was later located after someone reported her location to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.
Surveillance camera footage captured the incident. The defendant admitted in a recorded statement to cutting the victim with a knife, according to the complaint.
Sara Hysell was lodged in the Western Regional Jail with bond set at $30,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:15 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 6:22 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:15 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, fugitive from justice, 10:03 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Information report, 6:03 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of Overlook Drive.
Paraphernalia, trespass in structure or conveyance, 3:55 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 4:26 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, grand larceny, breaking and entering, 3 p.m. May 25, 1000 block of West 12th Street.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Thursday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:30 p.m. May 28, unit block of 27th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:58 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Found property, 10:57 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 27th Street.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 9:10 a.m. Thursday, corner of West 12th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8:51 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:45 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 14th Street.
Battery, 12:41 a.m. Thursday, no block listed, Davis Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 5 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Chase Brody Webb, 25, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Caleb Lee Davis, 27, was jailed at 1 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.