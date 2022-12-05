HUNTINGTON — A Maryland woman was arrested Sunday evening after a reported stabbing in Huntington.
Kelly Paige Smith, 43, was jailed and charged with malicious assault and attempt to commit a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Huntington Police responded at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue. Officers saw Smith on the porch of a home where she told police she stabbed someone out of self-defense.
Two people were inside the residence, including the victim, who originally gave a false name to the police because of active warrants against her.
The other witness, a resident of the home, told police that she originally invited Smith into the home because she would sleep inside a vehicle in the area.
The resident said she and the victim told Smith to leave, which resulted in Smith throwing a knife and striking the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith said she declined to leave and the victim took her phone. While Smith tried to get the phone, one of the witnesses pulled Smith’s hair and grabbed her.
Smith was lodged in Western Regional jail with a $45,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:04 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Strangulation, domestic battery, warrant service or execution, 8:04 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.
Paraphernalia, 12:12 p.m. Dec. 2, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Obstructing by making false statements to officer, attempt to commit a felony, malicious or unlawful assault, 4:40 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of 7th Street Altizer.
Deceased person, 11 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Oak Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8:26 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 13th Street.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle with intent to permanently deprive, fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 800 block of 13th Street.
Missing person, 2:20 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Randall Craig Morrison, 40, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Morrison with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Casey Dale Fuller, 36, was jailed at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Fuller with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was set at $47,000.
James Gregory Turner, 58, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Turner with fugitive from justice. No bond.
Armaine Delawn Hardy, 24, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Hardy with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Francis Depaul Lamonte Foye, 39, was jailed at 3:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Foye with driving revoked for third DUI. Bond was set at $10,000.