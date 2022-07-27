The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — An Oklahoma woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she attempted to steal a vehicle by following a woman with a knife at a local hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim called 911 at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to report that a woman threatened her at knifepoint at St. Mary’s Medical Center’s parking garage in Huntington.

