HUNTINGTON — An Oklahoma woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she attempted to steal a vehicle by following a woman with a knife at a local hospital.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim called 911 at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to report that a woman threatened her at knifepoint at St. Mary’s Medical Center’s parking garage in Huntington.
Connie Huffer, 55, was arrested Tuesday and charged with brandishing and first-degree robbery.
The victim told dispatchers that Huffer followed her to the third floor of the parking garage. Once the victim was in her vehicle, Huffer used her own vehicle to block the victim and would not let her leave.
Huffer then exited her vehicle while brandishing a knife and opened the passenger door on the victim’s vehicle and stated, “I’m going to take your car,” according to the criminal complaint.
The victim was able to pull the door closed and lock it. Huffer then stood behind the victim’s vehicle for a short time before she fled.
The medical center’s security was alerted to the incident and located Huffer in her vehicle in the parking garage. According to the complaint, a security guard approached Huffer and she pulled the knife and “swung it toward him.”
Huffer then drove away in her vehicle and the security guard followed until Huffer was blocked in at the bottom floor of the parking garage by other vehicles.
As Huffer still had the knife in her hand, the security guard pulled out his firearm and held Huffer at gunpoint until a Huntington Police Department officer arrived.
Huntington Police officer Jacob Blackburn said once he arrived, he saw Huffer throw a large knife out of the vehicle window. Blackburn said he ordered her out of the vehicle and arrested her.
Huffer was lodged in Western Regional Jail, with bond set at $60,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Third-degree arson, burning personal property of another with value of $500 or more, 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Improper use of registration card, plate or permit, vehicle security, 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, corner of 2600 block and 5th Avenue.
Red light violation, improper registration, driver or motorcycle license required, 10:03 p.m. Tuesday, 3400 block of U.S. 60.
Brandishing, warrant service or execution, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 12th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Domestic battery, kidnapping, 1:30 a.m. July 22, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Information report, 7 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Littering, 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. July 22, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, midnight Tuesday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Brandishing, first-degree robbery, 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Brandishing, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 7:30 p.m. Monday, unit block of West 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 23rd 1/2 Street.
Warrant service or execution, Tuesday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Information report, 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Deandre Markeis Donaldson, 27, was jailed at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Donaldson with brandishing. Bond was set at $12,000.
John Peter Tate, 39, was jailed at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Tate with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $7,500.
Eddie Jewell, 49, was jailed at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Jewell with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and persons prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was not set.
Destiny Jo Pratt, 23, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Pratt with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was set at $20,000.
Thomas Allen Neace, 42, was jailed at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Neace with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, forging counterfeit documents or plates, and false certificates. Bond was set at $15,100 cash only.