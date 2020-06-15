HUNTINGTON — A Jackson County woman was stopped by airport authorities at Tri-State Airport Saturday after officers found a handgun in her carry-on bag.
The Cottageville, West Virginia, woman was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration officers Saturday when they found a 9 mm handgun in her carry-on bag. The firearm was not loaded.
The airport police was notified and responded to the checkpoint, where the woman was detained and gun confiscated. She was cited on a weapons charge.
John Allen, TSA’s federal security director, said anytime someone shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, it delays other travelers. The COVID-19 pandemic makes that delay worse.
“During this pandemic, we are doing what we can to reduce touch-points to help prevent any cross-contamination, but when someone has a prohibited item in their carry-on bag, it means that our TSA officers are going to have to open that bag and go inside to remove it, thus creating additional touch-point,” he said. “This is the time to take extra care not to have anything prohibited in your carry-on bag before you leave your house to come to the airport.”
This is the first gun found at the Tri-State airport this year. Nine were found in 2019 and two in 2018.
The Huntington Police Department listed four new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Friday, 200 block of 19th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:26 a.m. Sunday, 3000 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct, 2:45 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:45 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Wilson Place.
Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept by Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Alexandria Kathrine McNeely, 38, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with Child neglect creating the risk of serious injury, domestic battery and DUI with a minor in the vehicle. Bond was set at $32,000.
Paul Edward Holley, 59, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $10,000.
Phillip Ray Mace, 35, was jailed at 1:2 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on three active warrants. He was also charged with brandishing, third-offense domestic battery and being a person prohibited form possessing a firearm in Nicolas County.