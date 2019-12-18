HUNTINGTON — Police in Milton said they discovered a woman was wanted for an alleged probation violation following a fender-bender collision Monday night.
Kirste Nichole Hayes, 31, was jailed at Western Regional Jail at 3 a.m. Tuesday. She is facing charges of being a fugitive from justice and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI.
On Monday night, Milton Police Patrolmen Matt Newcome and Justin Rakes responded to a fender-bender collision in the 1300 block of Johns Creek Road, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Hayes, one of the drivers involved in the crash, was discovered to be wanted in Kentucky for allegedly violating probation in connection with a previous burglary conviction. She was also driving on a license revoked for DUI, according to the post.
Hayes remained in jail without bail Tuesday evening.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Petit larceny, 1:17 p.m. Dec. 10, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 6:15 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Soliciting a minor via computer, 3:48 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 4:47 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Olive Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:46 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 7 1/2 Alley.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
William Joshua Smith, 22, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with solicitation of a minor. Bond was $50,000.
Patricia Gail Stevenson, 64, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Loretta Lynn Heath, 50, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with wanton endangerment, assault on an officer, brandishing and obstructing. Bond was $24,000.
Mark Braxton Koenig, 34, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a circuit court commit order. Bond was not set.