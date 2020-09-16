KENOVA — A Kenova woman faces drug charges after a search warrant was executed by police along Chestnut Street over the weekend.
Ashley Nicole Fields, 35, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
According to the Kenova Police Department, Fields had been the subject of investigation for several months by several law enforcement agencies. KPD said it began receiving complaints from her neighbors about a high amount of traffic after she moved to the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Kenova.
After they received reliable information from several sources, an undercover operation was conducted in which officers observed the activity occurring. Confidential informants were also used to gather information regarding Fields’ involvement in the distribution of drugs, KPD said.
After a witness contacted KPD on Saturday and gave police additional information, officers executed a search warrant at the Chestnut Street property in which a distribution amount of heroin was recovered. She is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 20th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 11:07 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 1:55 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 13th Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:14 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 11 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Accessory before and after the fact, wanton endangerment, 2 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Stolen auto, 8 a.m. Sept. 11, 3200 block of Chase Street.
First-degree robbery, 12:55 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 12:30 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 7 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 3 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, midnight Monday, 4500 block of Bradley Road.
Destruction of property, 8:17 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 1 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:18 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jalen Thomas-Goodwin, 23, was jailed at 2 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Heather Nicole Smith, 31, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with bringing contraband into a facility. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, defective equipment, no insurance and no operators. Bond was $10,000 in Cabell, but not set in Lincoln.
Christopher Michael Keesee, 20, was jailed at 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being an accessory before the fact. Bond was set at $10,000.
Dustin Louden Wetzel Keesee, 18, was jailed at 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $10,000.
Monica Ann Tully, 24, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $25,000.
John Ray Adkins, 24, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was $10,000.
Michael Forrest Barcus, 39, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, domestic assault and DVP violation.
Robert Kevin Gillispie, 56, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver, driving revoked for DUI, expired motor vehicle inspection, improper registration and no seat belt.