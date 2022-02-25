MILTON — A woman killed in a crash involving a minivan and a garbage truck Friday morning in Milton has been identified by law enforcement officials.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Leanne B. James, 45, of Hurricane, West Virginia, died after her vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a garbage truck Friday morning.
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Friday. Zerkle said the sheriff's department began an investigation this morning and has determined that the Republic garbage truck was "left of center" on the road after crash reconstruction was completed.
The driver of the truck was not injured. No charges have been filed in the crash as of Friday.
The Cabell County Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigating the crash. The road was closed for several hours but was expected to reopen around 11 a.m.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24 hour period ending 11 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not available so these are the only known details.
Information report, 10:32 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Domestic violence; DVP violation, 7:45 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Charleston Avenue.
Disorderly conduct; fleeing from officer; no vehicle; obstructing officer; battery of a police officer, firefighter, 7:13 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor, 12 a.m. Feb. 11, 1500 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Strangulation, 12 p.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 10 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Deceased person, 9:53 a.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Riverside Drive.
Trespass, 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Trespass; warrant service/execution, 4:43 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 3:56 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of St. Louis Avenue.
Trespass, 3:24 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 1:09 a.m. Thursday, 27th Street and 5th Avenue.
Domestic assault, 12:32 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Davis Street.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Leonard Early Jackson, 51, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.
Eric Anthony Demasi, 42, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being an inmate in possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
Andrew Scott Barton, 32, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.