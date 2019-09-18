The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE - One person was jailed on felony charges Tuesday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Emillie Renee Baker, 22, was jailed at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation by a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office:
Brandi Traylor, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested Monday night during an undercover investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit.
Traylor was a fugitive from Ohio and is also facing new charges from this investigation, according to Sheriff Rick Thompson. She was charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and aiding and abetting.
Another suspect connected to the investigation is facing multiple felony drug charges, according to the sheriff.
Crystal methamphetamine, heroin, hydrocodone, Xanax, Suboxone, Nueronton, digital scales, cutting agents, packaging material and money were seized during the investigation, according to the sheriff. West Virginia State Police assisted.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 10:08 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 7:47 p.m. Monday, 7th Street and Altizer Avenue.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 5:58 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 10 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of Roby Road.
Open container, 10:57 a.m. Monday, 7th Avenue and 6th Street.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 4:20 a.m. Monday, 13th Street and 5th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 3:55 a.m. Monday, West 8th Street and Washington Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 3:37 a.m. Monday, 2nd Street and Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, West 17th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 1:24 a.m. Monday, 4200 block of Magazine Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing officer, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 1:08 a.m. Sunday, 20th Street and 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 9th Street.