MILTON — A Huntington woman was jailed by Milton police Friday after police allegedly found drugs and distributing material in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Marsha Lynn Carver, 42, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
According to the Milton Police Department, during a traffic stop patrol officer Dallas Scarberry deployed K-9 Debbie, who indicated there were drugs in a vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a purse containing meth, marijuana, marijuana wax, scales and packaging materials.
Carver is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Towing requirements, 4:14 a.m. Friday, 6th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 3:15 a.m. Friday, 400 block of St. Louis Avenue.
Battery, 1:07 a.m. Friday, 3100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:40 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Brandishing, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Information report, 7:06 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Buffington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:45 a.m. July 20, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 10 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 1:50 p.m. Thursday, unit block of Rutland Avenue.
Grand larceny, midnight March 1, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property and recovered stolen auto, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 5:50 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 5:30 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Cavalier Drive.
Breaking and entering, 4:13 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Trenton Kyle Tolliver, 39, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with attempted escape, driving under the influence, battery on an officer and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.
Andrew E. Travis, 37, was jailed at 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.