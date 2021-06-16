BARBOURSVILLE — A Cabell County woman was jailed on eight felony charges late Monday night, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.
Berran Marie Dalton, 33, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fraudulent schemes, three counts of forgery, false pretense, two counts of conspiracy and fraud. Bond was not set.
The following information was also provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Christopher Young, 33, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery and uttering and identity theft. Bond was set at $20,000.
Cornelius Nkenge Nelson, 47, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a warrant violation. Bond was not set.
Branden Terrel Flentroy, 28, was jailed at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.
Patrick Scott, 59, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:36 a.m. Tuesday, 16th Street and Washington Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 16th Street.
Brandishing, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of residence, 10:43 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 p.m. Monday, 13th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card — value less than $1,000, 3:09 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 4:27 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, warrant service/execution, 12:50 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Deceased person, 11:18 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 9:35 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
Found property, 12:16 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 4 a.m. Monday, 24th Street.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4 a.m. Monday, 2400 bock of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, petit larceny, 1 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.