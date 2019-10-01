HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman pleaded guilty Monday to her part in an alleged multi-state drug trafficking operation.
Krystal Ewing, 31, pleaded guilty to a federal indictment charging her with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Ewing admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019, she traveled to Detroit to obtain drugs to give to a man in Huntington to sell, according to the release.
Her indictment is part of a joint effort by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West to disrupt the drug trade in Huntington.
Ewing faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 13, 2020.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, being a fugitive from justice and warrant service/execution, 8:52 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 30th Street.
Destruction of property, 12 p.m. Sunday, Marcum Terrace.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, wanton endangerment involving a firearm and domestic battery, 4:06 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 12:15 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:09 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Wilson Place.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Four people were jailed on felony charges Monday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Angela Dawn Massey, 39, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.
David Alexander Payne II, 49, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Chasidy Josephine Young, 38, was jailed at 10:34 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Stacey Lee Mitchell, 25, was jailed at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with breaking and entering and conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.