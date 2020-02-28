PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 500 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Scioto County on Feb. 21, according to a news release.
Troopers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on U.S. 23 and detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car.
A search revealed a small amount of marijuana in the driver’s purse and the cocaine, worth about $50,000, inside the vehicle.
Latisha Moore, 34, of Columbus, was incarcerated at Scioto County Jail on first-degree felony charges of possession of cocaine and trafficking drugs.
The woman could face a maximum of 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in a printout released Thursday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Petit larceny, midnight Feb. 12, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Grand larceny, 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Battery, 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 15, 2019, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Warrant service/execution, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 11:20 a.m. Feb. 19, 800 block of 8th Street.
DVP violation, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.
Deceased person, 2 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of Oakwood Road.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Jordan Alexander Ervin, 27, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and conspiracy. Bond was $60,000.
Avery Harris, 31, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Tina M. McCloud, 53, was jailed at 1:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wood County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Ira Alvin Tincher, 19, was jailed at noon Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County arrested him on an alleged home confinement violation. Bond was not set.