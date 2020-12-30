HUNTINGTON — Police are searching for a man in connection with an overnight shooting on the West End of Huntington.
Authorities responded to a possible shooting at 721 West 2nd St., at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 40-year-old woman had been shot in the leg.
The suspect is an unknown white male who police say fled the scene prior to their arrival. HPD reported there were signs of forced entry into the home and the victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.
The victim told police the man had his face covered at the time of the incident. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.