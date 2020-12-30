Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Police are searching for a man in connection with an overnight shooting on the West End of Huntington.

Authorities responded to a possible shooting at 721 West 2nd St., at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 40-year-old woman had been shot in the leg.

The suspect is an unknown white male who police say fled the scene prior to their arrival. HPD reported there were signs of forced entry into the home and the victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.

The victim told police the man had his face covered at the time of the incident. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.