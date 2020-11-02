PRICHARD, W.Va. — A search is underway by West Virginia State Police in Prichard for a suspect they say is involved in a deadly shooting.
Investigators are using a helicopter to search for Dwayne Brewer, 60, of Kermit, West Virginia.
Brewer is said to have an extensive criminal history.
Wayne County 911 dispatchers received a call about a disturbance at 7:41 a.m. Monday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man had been fatally shot.
Upon arrival, troopers say the suspect took off in a vehicle heading toward Fort Gay. Investigators began chasing him.
Troopers say the suspect pulled off the road, got out of the car and took off into a wooded area near Hewlet Road.
Crews at the scene say troopers have blocked off the dirt road.