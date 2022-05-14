HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men who robbed a King Mart on Friday night.
A news release from the Huntington Police Department says that at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, two men entered a King Mart in the 2500 block of Washing Boulevard and committed armed robbery. No one was injured during the incident, but an employee told officers that the men came in, pointed firearms at him, and demanded money and cigarettes.
Surveillance photos show the two men leaving the store in a silver four-door vehicle westbound on Norway Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 304-696-4420, ext. 1034, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
