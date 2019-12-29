HUNTINGTON — Police are asking anyone with information to come forward in connection to the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man Saturday night in Huntington.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 900 block of 28th Street, said Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell.

Charles Edward Allen, of Detroit, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the home. 

The shooting is still under investigation, and a suspect has not been named as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4470.

Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.

