HUNTINGTON — A shooting was reported in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, March 20, according to a news release.
Huntington Police officers located a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the alley between 3rd and 4th avenues. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
According to the release, a 36-year-old woman also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle. Her injury also did not appear to be life-threatening.
The initial investigation revealed that an argument inside a bar led to the incident. Detectives are still investigating the nature of the victims’ involvement in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.
