HUNTINGTON — New policy changes to determine how and which elementary school teachers are effected by reduction-in-force (RIF) and subsequent preferred recall measures as the Cabell County Board of Education meets Tuesday night at the district’s central office in Huntington.
The updates outlined to three policy statutes — Reduction In Force, Reduction in Classroom Teaching in Elementary Schools and Preferred Recall List — are rewritten to place a higher priority on qualification rather than simply seniority when selecting teachers for RIF, transfer and preferred recall. Seniority is, however, to be considered among other attributes that would contribute to being overall qualified.
Cabell County Schools “RIF’d” 128 employees in April, though nearly all were hired back to positions within the county by the start of the next school year in August.
Reduction-in-force policy is common in many workforces, particularly in education, in which employees are removed from their positions, often due to lack of funding or reorganization. In Cabell County’s case, as it is in school districts across West Virginia, RIFs are generally the product of the loss of state funding generated by shrinking enrollment.
RIFs at the school level could be the product of schools eliminating or changing certain course offerings or programming or simply if the district cannot guarantee they will continue their position in the next school year. In the past, these typically impacted younger employees with less service time.
One example would be if a kindergarten teacher position was eliminated based on declining enrollment, meaning that teacher could then bid on other positions in their certification posted prior to the next school year.
Once an employee receives a RIF notice, they may rebid on new job postings listed by the county prior to the school year, with preferred recall granted to RIF recipients.
In the past, more senior employees could instead be transferred to new positions within their certification, as the RIF and rehiring process most often impacts staff with less service time. The policy, if approved, would no longer weigh seniority as the sole determinant for a transfer, but rather qualification for a new role.
Cabell County Schools is staffed by around 1,250 professional employees and roughly 590 service personnel.
The policy changes are up for their first of the three required readings before the vote can take a binding vote. At the earliest, the changes could be fully ratified at the board’s Nov. 19 meeting.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets every first and third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.